Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.