Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,400 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.47. 1,148,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

