Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

AMAT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,921. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $165.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

