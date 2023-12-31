Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $811.80. The stock had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,431. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.