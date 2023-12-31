Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

VRTX stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.89. The company had a trading volume of 727,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,124. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.