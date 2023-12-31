Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 12,900 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

IBM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

