Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 62,079,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,905,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

