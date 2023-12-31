Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

