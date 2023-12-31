Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 851,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average of $258.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

