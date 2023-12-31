Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.01 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

