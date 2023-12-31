Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

