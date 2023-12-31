Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

