Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,547.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,036.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,978.00 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

