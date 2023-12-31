Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 277.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.36. 1,303,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

