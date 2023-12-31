Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,995,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

