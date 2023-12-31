Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

