Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

