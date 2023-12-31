Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF stock remained flat at $31.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

