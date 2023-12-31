Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Up 86.4% in December

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 1.2 %

FKWL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.39. 23,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,024. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

