Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.57. 6,509,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,493,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.