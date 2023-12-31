Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freightos in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Freightos Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,012 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 358.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freightos will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Freightos during the second quarter worth about $172,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Freightos during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of Freightos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

Further Reading

