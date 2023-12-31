Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 23,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

