Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.30. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

