FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 91.7% in December

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

FTAIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

