FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 923,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 20.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FCN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.15. The company had a trading volume of 176,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,521. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $196.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

