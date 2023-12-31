Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 57,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $105.43 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

