Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Galapagos Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GLPG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
