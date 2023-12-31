Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLPG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after buying an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $11,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

