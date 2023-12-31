GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN remained flat at $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 322,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,570. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

