GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 73.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GAN by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. GAN has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 127.37% and a negative return on equity of 188.72%. As a group, analysts expect that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on GAN

GAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.