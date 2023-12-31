Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.9 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

