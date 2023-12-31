Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $128.54 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

