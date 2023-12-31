Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.54. 622,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,871. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

