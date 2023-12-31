General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

GE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. 3,544,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,470. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

