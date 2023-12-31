Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.

Genfit Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

