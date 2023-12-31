Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 477,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 705,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,664. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.84.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

