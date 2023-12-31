Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 3,043,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 538,306 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 239,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

