Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

