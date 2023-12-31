Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.5 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

