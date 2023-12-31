Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

