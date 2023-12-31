Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $22,075,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

