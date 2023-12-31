Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Short Interest Update

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSD. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GSD stock remained flat at $11.05 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. Global System Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

About Global System Dynamics

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

