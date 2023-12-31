Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

