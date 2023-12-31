Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 48,269 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

