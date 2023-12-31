Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $1.70 Million Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92.
About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
