Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

