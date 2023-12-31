Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $7.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3,078.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

