Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,828,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

