Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 103.0% in December

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the November 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 109,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

