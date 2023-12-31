Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2,242.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,373.82%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

