Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,346 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 4,689,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.